Commissioners approve IU Health rezoning

IU Health can officially move forward with its new campus at Lower Huntington and Ernst roads near I-69 after getting unanimous approval from the Allen County commissioners today.

The proposed hospital campus in Lafayette Township was approved in January by the Allen County Plan Commission with a 7-0-1 vote. Commissioner Nelson Peters, who is also on the plan commission, abstained from the vote in January.

IU Health needed the 137-acre area to be rezoned shopping center. It submitted a written commitment prohibiting 63 other uses typically allowed under shopping center zoning.

About 63 acres of the property were previously zoned shopping center. The rest of its parcels were zoned agriculture, single-family residential, multiple family residential and professional office and personal services.

Several area residents opposed the development at a plan commission public hearing in January, citing environmental concerns. Peters said he has looked into the concerns and researched them before he decided to support the rezoning request.

dfilchak@jg.net