State jobless rate falls to 2.2% in March

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in March from 2.3% in February, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national jobless rate decreased to 3.6% in March from 3.8% in February, the department said in a statement.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 62.1% in February to 62.4% in March, matching the national rate, the statement said. It said Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,332,239 -- an increase of 16,304 from the previous month.

“The latest employment data continues to show a positive trend with Indiana’s labor force,” department Commissioner Fred Payne said in the statement. “We are encouraged by the increase in private employment and the labor participation rate. This is a great time for those out of the labor force to take advantage of the open job opportunities that could lead to economic mobility.”

The monthly increase in jobs primarily can be attributed to gains in private education and health services, manufacturing, construction and financial activities, the statement said.