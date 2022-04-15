Pedestrian struck, killed on Ohio railroad tracks

A CSX train early today struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road near Hicksville, Ohio, the Defiance County sheriff's department said.

Law enforcement responding about 3:30 a.m. found a man's body, and continues to investigate the scene and identify the body, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 419-784-1155 or Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hicksville firefighters and EMS, CSX railroad police and the county coroner's office assisted at the scene.