Friday, April 15, 2022 7:59 am
Wind advisory: Allen, Adams, Wells, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Allen County and six other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties from noon to 8 p.m. today, saying southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.
Winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the weather service said. It urged drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Other counties included in the advisory area are Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Indiana.
