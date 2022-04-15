Wind advisory: Allen, Adams, Wells, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Allen County and six other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties from noon to 8 p.m. today, saying southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.

Winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the weather service said. It urged drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Other counties included in the advisory area are Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Indiana.