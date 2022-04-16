Late night laughs

Fast-acting relief

“The Brooklyn subway shooting suspect has been arrested. That's nice. That's fast. The suspect's name is Frank R. James. Authorities know this because a credit card with Mr. James's name on it had been found at the scene of the shooting, as had a key to a van Mr. James had rented. He also left a cheek swab, a filled-out tax return and his SoulCycle emergency contact. Very generous of him.

“One of the unusual facts about this shooter is that he is 62 years old, which means technically he wasn't on the run – he was on the mall walk.

“It's fortunate that James left behind plenty of evidence because none of the station's security cameras were in full operation at the time of the shooting. Well, that's what the MTA gets for hiring the same guy who did the cameras in Jeffrey Epstein's cell.

“It does explain the new subway safety posters: 'If you see something, that's cool – we didn't.' ” – Stephen Colbert

Ringing endorsement

After Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“Come on, he's a con man. And so is Dr. Oz.

“Now, I'd like to list all the scams Dr. Oz has tried to foist on his audience, but we only have an hour show.

“Among the many snake oil supplements he has peddled are raspberry ketones for fat burning, lavender soap for leg cramps and strawberries for teeth whitening. None of these work, of course, but hey, there is one simple trick to make you healthier: Take two household bananas, then jam one in each ear until you can't hear Dr. Oz anymore. You'll be fine, or you'll be better!

“Aw, grandpa thinks his TV friends are his real friends.

[imitating Trump]“ 'You know who should be attorney general? That nice lady from “Murder, She Wrote.” She solved all of the murders in Cabot Cove. Also, when are they going to make Pat Sajak secretary of transportation? He knows wheels!' ” – Stephen Colbert

Election rules for dummies

“CNN got their hands on text messages between Don Jr. and Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on Nov. 5, 2020. D.J.T.J. sent Meadows a number of ideas of how to 'win' the election they lost. He said, 'We have multiple paths. We control them all.' Junior would have texted his dad directly, but apparently Trump didn't add him to the family plan.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Listen, if you're gonna text your plans to overthrow an election, at least disguise it with emojis: 'I got an idea: ballot box, trash can, American flag, poop emoji, pumpkin, crown, father.'

“Junior was so confident in the plan that he was concerned that not everyone was looped in, texting, 'This is what we need to do. Please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it.'

“Oh, I'm pretty sure the FBI has seen it.” – Stephen Colbert

Stuck in the past

John Eastman, a former legal adviser to Trump, has continued pushing to decertify the 2020 election.

“That's right, the election that's been over for a year and a half, and that Biden won. To put that into perspective, when the election was decided, J. Lo was engaged to a different guy.

“Here's what happened: About three weeks ago, Eastman took a trip to Wisconsin and urged Republican Wisconsin Assembly speaker Robin Vos to nullify the 2020 election – specifically, to start 'reclaiming the electors' and move forward with either having a new slate of electors seated that would declare someone else the winner, or a 'do over.'

“A 'do over'? Our ex-president isn't allowed a do over just because he didn't like the result the first time.

“That's how you get an Eric.”– Stephen Colbert