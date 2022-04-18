An Easter tradition of giving back

Photos by Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette
Above, clockwise from left, Giovanny Vega, his 9-year-old son, Giovanny Jr., mother, Johana Alarcon and daughter Bianca Vega, 11, help prepare some of the more than 2,500 carryout Easter meals for the Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. It marked the fourth year the family had volunteered at the mission.
At right, Amanda Miranda paints on a child’s face during the sixth annual Easter egg hunt Sunday held by local nonprofits Bigger Than Us Inc. and Bloom Project at Weisser Park.