Pets of the week

Maizey is a 9-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. This 11-pound calico is independent and has her own opinions about life. She can be cat selective, so she might be better off in a home where she is the only cat. To meet Maizey, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Suzi Q is a 3-year-old spayed bulldog mix. She loves everyone she meets, including kids, and would do best in a home without cats. She knows “sit” and “shake” and would love to learn more. Her adoption fee has been sponsored. To meet Suzi Q, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Aurra Sing is a 3-year-old spayed terrier/American pit bull mix. She recently had a benign cyst removed from her head. She loves to go for walks and would do best in a home without kids or other pets. To meet Aurra Sing, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.