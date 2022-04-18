Silver Alert declared for missing 5-month-old infant

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 5-month-old infant, Indiana State Police said today.

Messiah Morales is 24 inches long, 30 pounds, Black, with black hair and brown eyes, state police said in the alert.

They said he was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday in South Bend in the company of his mother, Alexis Morales, 27. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, Black, with black hair and brown eyes. The two were last seen in a silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV.

Anyone with information about Messiah is asked to contact the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.