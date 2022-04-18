March area jobless rate below state average

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area inched up in March, but remained below state and national rates.

Last month unemployment was 2.5%, compared to 2.4% in February, according to figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today.

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Statewide, unemployment stood at 2.7%, unchanged from February, while the national rate was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in February.

