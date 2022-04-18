Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall 7 cents per gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 35.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride."