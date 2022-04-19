Woman charged in husband's slaying

A Fort Wayne woman was charged today with murder in the November death of her husband.

Susan A. Behny, 74, is accused of fatally shooting her husband, Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, who was found Nov. 8 at their home on Turf Lane.

Susan Behny called police to say she believed her husband had been killed. He was found with a large gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.