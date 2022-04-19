Silver Alert declared for missing southern Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Harold Wilson was last seen at 6:11 a.m. today in Seymour, south of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert.

Wilson is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB.

Anyone with information about Wilson is asked to contact the Jackson County sheriff's department at 812-358-2141 or dial 911.