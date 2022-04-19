Verbatim: Lutheran says its community, economic effect exceeded $1 billion in 2021

Lutheran Health Network issued this news release today:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (April 19, 2022) -- In addition to its key role of providing patients safe, quality care from skilled, compassionate medical providers, Lutheran Health Network also made a significant community impact with more than $1 billion invested in 2021 through local employment, charitable contributions, local taxes and enhanced access to services.

“Our initiatives and investments help make northeast Indiana healthier and better for all,” said Scott Teffeteller, Market Chief Executive Officer for Lutheran Health Network. “Through the jobs we provide, the taxes we pay and the many other contributions we make, our care goes well beyond healthcare services. We are honored to help our communities thrive and extremely proud of our $1 billion community impact in 2021.”

Lutheran Health Network released details on its broad impact in the 2021 Community Benefit Report “Taking Care of You and the Place We All Call Home,” which highlights the value provided to northeast Indiana through clinical care, capital investments into facilities, taxes paid by the healthcare provider and community contributions through uncompensated care and support of community organizations.

“As a key partner, employer and community leader in northeast Indiana, Lutheran Health Network plays a critical role in the growth, economic development and success of our communities across the region,” said Stéphane Frijia, President & CEO, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “Their investment is an important factor in making our region more attractive to citizens and businesses alike and contributes to a strong quality of life throughout the region.”

In 2021, employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support the 120,000 emergency department trips, more than 33,000 inpatient visits, 51,000 surgeries and 4,000 babies delivered. Additionally, there were more than 1.5 million visits to Lutheran Health Physician clinics and outpatient facilities.

Lutheran Health Network also gave back to the region, providing more than $183 million in charity and uncompensated care for the most vulnerable patients in our communities and supporting local charitable and community organizations with nearly $900,000 in donations and outreach. The Network also paid $78 million in property and sales taxes, which helped support civic resources and services.

“We appreciate the impact Lutheran Health Network has on our community,” said Jerald L. Cooper, M.D., Fort Wayne Orthopedics. “Their financial commitment through sponsorships, charity and uncompensated care and the significant amount in taxes paid is a great asset to all of us.”

Capital improvements totaled more than $148 million through work on projects like the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital, the Maple Heights facility in partnership with Acadia Healthcare and a new primary and orthopedic care facility in Auburn. And the Network's payroll of more than $569 million rippled across the local economy through employee purchases of goods and services in our various communities.

Lutheran Health Network understands the vital importance of providing health and healing and bolstering the local economy and quality of life. For more information on the Network’s broad community impact, download the full report at lutheranhealth.net/community-benefit-report-lutheran.