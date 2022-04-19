Verbatim: Citilink makes masks optional

Citilink issued the following Tuesday, April 19, 2022 –

Fort Wayne, IN – After a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate requiring masks on public transportation on April 18th, Citilink is making masks optional but warning riders they may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 48 hours as this news is communicated to employees and the public.

All Citilink riders and staff will now have the option of not wearing a mask in Citilink facilities or buses starting on April 19th.

“We are glad we get to see our passengers smiling faces again,” said John Metzinger, General Manager/CEO. “However, we understand some might have mixed feelings, so we ask riders and employees to be kind and respectful to one another during this transition.”

The Fort Wayne Public Transportation Corporation is grateful to have done our part to prevent the spread of COVID by enforcing the TSA mask mandate and will continue to encourage our passengers and staff to follow the CDC recommendations of getting vaccines, wearing a mask when feeling unwell, keeping a safe distance, and washing your hands.

Citilink will continue to provide masks upon all buses and in each of our facilities for any rider or staff member that would like to continue using these resources but they will no longer be required.