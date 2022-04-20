Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A lineman with QC Communications works above Superior Street on Tuesday. Previous Next Wednesday, April 20, 2022 1:00 am High up over downtown High up over downtown Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Critics blast charter school proposal Man gets 49 years for molesting boy Teen to be tried as an adult in fatal shooting Suspect charged in deadly attack County health chief leaving Spring takes flight Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education