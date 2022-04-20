Butler auto parts facility to close; 110 out of work

A DeKalb County auto parts operation has notified state officials of plans to close July 1, putting 110 employees out of work.

CJ Automotive Indiana LLC is permanently closing its facility at 100 Commerce Street, Butler, according to a WARN letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

The job cuts will be made over a two-week period, beginning June 17, the notice said.

CJ Automotive, which specializes in pedal systems, has supplied the automotive industry since the 1950s, according to the company's website. The manufacturer also operates factories in Sweden, South Korea and China, according to its website.

Major customers listed on the website include GM, Ford, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo.

