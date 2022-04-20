Columbia City man arrested on child-porn charges

A Columbia City man has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, Indiana State Police said today.

Adam Kessie, 45, was preliminarily charged with four counts of possession of child pornography of a child younger than 12 and four counts of dissemination of child pornography of a child younger than 12, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement. He was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail in Warsaw pending an initial court appearance.

Police said their investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street in Columbia City.

State police were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security and the Whitley County sheriff's department.