Wednesday, April 20, 2022 9:14 am
Rivergreenway Trail portion closed
The Journal Gazette
The Rivergreenway Trail under the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed Friday, city officials said.
A bridge construction crew will be working in the area through mid-December.
To cross Spy Run Avenue, trail users must follow an at-grade crossing area just north of the bridge that will run from the Water Filtration Plant to the Old Fort.
Traffic will be down to a single lane and there will be traffic flow breaks as vehicles stop at the Superior Street stoplight signal, which will allow trail users to cross Spy Run Avenue.
