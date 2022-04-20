Rivergreenway Trail portion closed

The Rivergreenway Trail under the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed Friday, city officials said.

A bridge construction crew will be working in the area through mid-December.

To cross Spy Run Avenue, trail users must follow an at-grade crossing area just north of the bridge that will run from the Water Filtration Plant to the Old Fort.

Traffic will be down to a single lane and there will be traffic flow breaks as vehicles stop at the Superior Street stoplight signal, which will allow trail users to cross Spy Run Avenue.