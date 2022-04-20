Silver Alert issued for Auburn teen

Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old Auburn boy missing since Tuesday.

Blake Boese is 6 feet 1, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red hoodie with a black widow spider logo, ripped black skinny jeans and dark gray Adidas shoes.

Blake is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.