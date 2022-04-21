Kosciusko man found in lake ID'd; missing for month

A 34-year-old Claypool man missing for more than a month has been identified as the person found dead along the north side of Loon Lake on Tuesday, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said tonight.

Fingerprints were used to identify Dustin Cloud, who had been reported missing March 16, the sheriff's department said in a statement following an autopsy in Fort Wayne.

No evidence of significant injury was noted during the autopsy, and the cause and manner of Cloud's death are pending further investigation and toxicology results, the statement said.

SCUBA teams from the sheriff's department and the Warsaw Police Department assisted at the scene.