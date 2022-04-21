State broadband grants announced

More than 1,000 Allen County households and properties will have easier access to the internet, thanks to $3.3 million from the state's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced the county will receive the funds to support two all-fiber broadband projects to address the lack of that service locally.

Comcast is spearheading one project that will benefit 1,012 households, businesses and other institutions. The county said in a news release today that $2.8 million from the state grant program will go toward the project, with another $668,000 from the county and Comcast contributing $4.2 million. Comcast is also self-funding extending broadband access to another 627 addresses outside those included in the project scope, the county said.

The second project, involving Frontier, will expand broadband access to 21 county households. The state is providing more than $543,000 and Frontier is adding about $136,000.

“It’s rewarding to see the fruits of our labor beginning to pay off,” said Nelson Peters, county commissioner and Allen County Broadband Action Team chairman. “This is just the beginning and there is much more coming to help better connect the citizens of Allen County.”

The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

