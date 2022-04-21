12-month investigation leads to federal drug, gun charges

A Fort Wayne man is jail on federal drug and gun charges after an 12-month investigation in which authorities searched several homes and vehicles in two counties.

Demetrius Bostic, 47, was arrested Tuesday on charges of distributing and possessing five kilograms of cocaine and illegally possessing a gun. Bostic is prohibited from having guns because he is a convicted felon.

The Indianapolis office of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Bostic in April 2021. In May, the Fort Wayne DEA office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department joined the investigation.

On June 7, officers conducting surveillance on Bostic saw him and two other people standing around the front of a Sprinter van, looking under the hood. Two men carrying plastic grocery bags arrived at the location before the van left. Bostic's black Dodge Ram pickup truck and the Sprinter van were driven in tandem on southbound Interstate 69 and westbound U.S. 30 from I-69, a federal probable cause affidavit said.

Officers stopped the Sprinter van and found $169,520 in cash inside. Officers observed Bostic drive by the traffic stop multiple times before returning to a home on Pine Meadows Lane. Officers searched that home and Bostic's primary residence on Riley Place this month.

At the Pine Meadows Lane home, officers found a gun and a rectangular-shaped block of compressed white powder that tested positive for cocaine. At Riley Place, officers found a loaded gun, about 35 pounds of marijuana, packaging material and $17,000 in cash, court records said.

During another search at a home Bostic owns in Fishers, officers found more packaging material and a 12-gauge shotgun, court records said.

When interviewed, Bostic said the marijuana was his and that he is the owner of a marijuana dispensary in Michigan. He said the gun inside the kitchen wall on Riley Place belonged to a relative and that he wasn't familiar with the Pine Meadows Lane home. When pressed by investigators, he said he was "involved with" that residence, court records said.

He said he bought two kilograms of cocaine this month for $44,000 -- one of those kilograms was found in the Pine Meadows Lane home.

