Verbatim: 'Jersey Boys' performance canceled because of illness

The Embassy Theatre and Nederlander National Markets LLC issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 21, 2022) -- Due to illness within the Jersey Boys company, tour management has made the difficult declision to cancel tonight's performance of Jersey Boys at the Embassy Theatre. The Jersey Boys tour, Nederlander National Markets and the Embassy Theatre are profoundly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

All Embassy Theatre ticket buyers will receive a full refund of their ticket price and any fees to their original form of payment. If you have any questions, please call the STAR Bank Box Office at 260.424.5665, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If patrons purchased tickets through a third party, they are being asked to contact them directly.

The Embassy Theatre hopes to bring Jersey Boys back to the Embassy stage very soon.

Please stay tuned in coming months for announcements about the 2022/2023 Broadway at the Embassy season.