4 children die in Fort Wayne mobile-home fire

Four children died in a mobile home fire this morning on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze on Grassy Lane, just south of East Dupont Road near North Clinton Street and Mayhew Road, said Adam O'Connor, Fort Wayne deputy fire chief.

Firefighters were called just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, he said.

At least four adults who live in the mobile home were outside the structure when firefighters arrived, he said.