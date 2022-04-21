Thursday, April 21, 2022 9:48 am
Police seeking scammer
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in locating a scam artist.
The suspect recently posed as an employee for an attorney representing an elderly victim's niece in a case and took $10,000 in cash.
The scam included someone impersonating the victim's niece over the phone.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium or muscular build, short hair, wearing glasses, a black COVID mask and a white puffy coat with “Armoni” written on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous “P3” tips app.
The Fort Wayne Police Department offers these tips:
- The public should always beware of demands to pay in cash.
- Please verify the credentials of anyone requesting payment for a service.
- Never render payment at your home, if unsure, get more information before paying or if possible, pay at the business who is providing service.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story