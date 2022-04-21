Police seeking scammer

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in locating a scam artist.

The suspect recently posed as an employee for an attorney representing an elderly victim's niece in a case and took $10,000 in cash.

The scam included someone impersonating the victim's niece over the phone.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium or muscular build, short hair, wearing glasses, a black COVID mask and a white puffy coat with “Armoni” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous “P3” tips app.

The Fort Wayne Police Department offers these tips: