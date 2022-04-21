Verbatim: BuskerFest returns May 21

The Downtown Improvement District issued the following Thursday, April 21, 2022 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Celebrate the street performer and festival of the unexpected during the return of BuskerFest, May 21, in Downtown Fort Wayne.

Experience the vibrancy of Downtown as musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians, jugglers, and more take to the streets during the 11th year of the always-popular BuskerFest.

On Saturday, May 21, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m., various local, regional, and national acts will perform at the Busker Central Pitch, located at the intersection of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street in Downtown Fort Wayne. Live music will provide entertainment to those in attendance at the Loud & Local Music Pitch, located at the intersection of Berry Street and Calhoun Street.

“BuskerFest was put on hold after the 2019 event due to the pandemic, and we are thrilled to see its return after a long-awaited two-year break,” said Downtown Fort Wayne President Michael Galbraith. “Coming to see the nationally-known street performers at this free event is a great way to enjoy a Saturday in Downtown Fort Wayne. BuskerFest is yet another example of how we continue to showcase Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana.”

This family-friendly event features special guest appearances from princess Cinderella and friend from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and live music entertainment from the Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Finish the evening with Pyroscope's live-fire dancers from 8:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Admission and street parking are free. The public is encouraged to tip buskers for their efforts.