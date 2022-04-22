Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

THE BAD GUYS

(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)

Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Sing 2”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE NORTHMAN

(R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity; 2:16)

A young Viking prince goes on a quest to avenge his father's murder.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

(R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence; 1:47)

A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Also PLAYING

AMBULANCE

(R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout; 2:16)

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

(PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence; 2:22)

Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

FATHER STU

(R for language throughout; 2:04)

Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE HUMAN ELEMENT

(No MPAA Rating; 1:16)

Photographer James Balog looks at the relationship between humans and nature.

Playing at Cinema Center

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MORBIUS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language; 1:44)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “The Bad Guys”)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)

When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont