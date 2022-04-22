No action taken on rezoning for Lafayette Township development

The land proposed for Cedar Grove, a 207-lot single-family home development in Lafayette Township near the General Motors plant, didn't get rezoned today by the Allen County commissioners.

The Allen County Plan Commission gave the proposal a rare 5-0 "Do Not Pass" recommendation in February, after delaying the vote several times since August.

The commissioners will have 30 more days to decide what to do -- the second time the three-member panel delayed a vote on the project, proposed by Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne.

Granite Ridge is a large, established builder of new homes.

Commissioners said they would like to see what an updated comprehensive plan has to say about zoning for the 87-acre tract on the east side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road.

However, that plan likely won't be released in 30 days, said Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services. It's not expected to be done until July or August, she said.

The commissioners' move to delay was taken without a vote. A vote is not required to do nothing, Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.

If the commissioners do not vote on the rezoning by June 8, the plan commission denial will stand.

At the project's public hearing, neighbors said they did not want the zoning to go from agricultural to single-family residential. They said the development would not be in character with the rural area and would likely lead to more housing. Neighbors also have opposed nearby industrial development.

In voting against the development, plan commission member John Henry, the Pleasant Township trustee, said he did not like to see industrial and residential development uses close to each other, as they tend to come into conflict.