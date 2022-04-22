Fort Wayne charter school application withdrawn

An application to establish a new charter school in Fort Wayne has been withdrawn after the school faced overwhelming opposition this week.

The application for Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy was listed as "voluntarily withdrawn by applicant," according to the Indiana Charter School Board website.

The proposed charter school had planned to open in the 2023-24 academic year with 150 elementary students. Leaders had planned to expand to the middle-school grade levels, eventually serving 400 students, according to a 268-page application.

The Indiana Charter School Board was to discuss the application during a meeting Thursday in Indianapolis.

During a meeting Monday, about 25 people, including Fort Wayne Community Schools board members and FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel, urged the Indiana Charter School Board to deny Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application.

jchapman@jg.net