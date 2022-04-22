Defendant acquitted of charges he tried to kill fiancee

A local man was acquitted of charges he tried to kill his then-fianceé last summer.

An Allen Superior Court jury found Nicholas C. Mitchell, 24, not guilty Thursday of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a three-day trial.

Both the prosecution and defense agreed that Mitchell shot his then-fianceé, Shana Davis, after an argument July 25. Mitchell argued he shot her in self-defense.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Haley Scribner said Mitchell accused Davis of cheating on him when she returned home from Chicago. The argument moved outside, where he shot her four times.

Defense attorney Randall J. Hammond said that after the two went outside, "Shana lost it" and began beating on his car with a metal baton. She then turned to Mitchell and went at him, and he shot her in self-defense, Hammond said.

The shooting happened outside their home in the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive in Fort Wayne just before 10 p.m.

Mitchell faced 15 to 30 years if convicted of attempted murder and 2 1/2 to 12 years if convicted of the aggravated battery charge.

