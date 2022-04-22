2 hurt, 1 critical, in motorcycle crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a woman in critical condition and injured a man early today.

Officers said they were called to the 1200 block of North Coliseum Boulevard and found the woman with life-threatening injuries just after midnight.

The man in the crash suffered minor injuries but spoke with police about the incident that left the bike down in the northbound lanes of the Coliseum Boulevard, south of Lake Avenue, they said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital.

Police believe the pair were traveling north on Coliseum before striking the center median.

No further information was provided.