Late night laughs

Netflix: Not chill

“Today, their stock price dropped over 35% after they announced they had lost 200,000 subscribers. That's a lot. Explains why they've changed their pop-up message from 'Are you still watching?' to 'Come back, please! I can change! Do you want DVDs again?' ” – Stephen Colbert

“Damn, Netflix is in trouble, which is so surprising because me and the 43 people I share my account with, we're still watching it all the time.

“Now, now, there are many reasons why Netflix subscriptions are down, all right? Password sharing, inflation, Regé-Jean Page leaving 'Bridgerton.' Yeah, I'm sorry, you want us to pay 15 bucks a month without that [expletive]? I don't think so.” – Trevor Noah

“Yep, Netflix is losing money – you can tell it's having an effect on all of their shows. For instance, 'Emily in Paris' is now 'Emily in Pittsburgh.' It's still good. Also, 'The Crown' is now 'The Hat.' ”– Jimmy Fallon

Easter Bunny tales

“President Biden today attended the White House Easter egg roll. However, due to inflation, the kids all had to share one egg.” – Seth Meyers

“It's so nice we can gather again and watch the children safely have their egg race while we gamble big money on Fan Duel.” – Stephen Colbert

“Yep, after two minutes of rolling eggs across a lawn, the kids were like, 'Wow, I actually miss Zoom.' ” – Jimmy Fallon Masking for trouble

“This judge claimed that the CDC exceeded their legal authority by requiring masks and that their power was limited to things like cleaning property, not requiring people to take hygienic steps. Yes, you cannot force people to follow basic hygiene; you can only make them clean property, explains the new bathroom sign: 'Before returning to work, employees must wash this sign.' ” – Stephen Colbert

“Gov. Ron DeSantis, of course, praised the decision. He tweeted it was 'great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate,' or as he calls it, 'Critical Face Theory.' ” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Yeah, passengers were dancing, hugging, kissing – and now they're all in quarantine.

“But don't worry, to keep everyone safe, you can now bring only up to 3.4 ounces of COVID on board.

“To put it another way, airlines are basically turning off the seatbelt sign for COVID and telling you to move freely about the cabin.” – Jimmy Fallon

Not adding up

“This weekend we learned that Florida rejected 41% of new math textbooks. At least they think it's 41%. For some reason, they suck at math.

“Well, the Florida Education Department explained that reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, which the Florida legislature says includes theories that distort historical events. That explains the updated unit on division: 'A house divided against itself, hey – that's two houses. Nice.' ” – Stephen Colbert

“If you don't know what critical race theory is, don't worry, neither does Gov. Ron DeSantis, don't worry.

“Thanks to his important work, Florida has rejected more than 50 math books after the team uncovered sentence problems like, 'Jamal has seven apples.' They felt Jamal sounded suspicious. And where did he get the apples? Does he have a receipt for them?” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Don't get me started on the violence inherent in math. I will never forget the day7 8 9. Scarred me for life.” – Trevor Noah