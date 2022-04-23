5K run helps students

A car repair, a lost cellphone or damaged eyeglasses.

For a struggling college student, those aren't just minor annoyances and that's where United Campus 5K hopes to help.

The charitable run on Saturday had more than 100 community members participate in the event that charges entrants a $25 fee, which benefits student relief funds at Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne – organizers of the 2-year-old event that takes runners on a tour of campus landmarks.

"Being a college student is hard enough without having to deal with issues that interrupt your day-to-day," said Marissa Lewis, assistant director of marketing and communications at IU Fort Wayne. "The students who have been helped by our Crimson Care funds have said how thankful they are."

Nick Brand says Purdue students echo the appreciation.

"With the pandemic and everything it has been a lot to deal with for a lot of students," said Brand, manager of the fitness center at PFW. "This is a way to make life a little easier."

It's needed.

Besides the rising costs of college, many students continue to grapple with anxiety, according to an American Psychological Association survey.

It found the vast majority of collegians, 87%, report their education is a significant source of stress. And more than two in three students, 67%, say the coronavirus pandemic makes planning for their future feel impossible.

The online "Stress in America" survey is a Harris Poll of 3,409 U.S. adults.

"We've all been there," said Kathy Berghoff, a PFW administrative assistant, who participated in the 5K on Saturday. "I wanted to show my support, but I'm more of a walker than runner."

Ed Lil, 59, said he put three kids through college so he understands how students usually are on a bare bones budget.

"It can be tough when you're just trying to get by until you can get a fulltime job," said Lil, another 5K entrant. "Those little expenses can be lot when you're in college."

