Saturday, April 23, 2022 6:27 am
Motorcyclist critical after crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition early today.
Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and West Tillman Road about 3:18 a.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries near the idling bike.
Police believe the victim was traveling west on Tillman when the motorcycle missed a curve and hit a guardrail.
He was not wearing a helmet and paramedics took him to a hospital.
No other motorists were involved and the man was alone on the bike, police said.
