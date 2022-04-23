Motorcyclist critical after crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition early today.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and West Tillman Road about 3:18 a.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries near the idling bike.

Police believe the victim was traveling west on Tillman when the motorcycle missed a curve and hit a guardrail.

He was not wearing a helmet and paramedics took him to a hospital.

No other motorists were involved and the man was alone on the bike, police said.