Pets of the week

Allison is a 1-year-old spayed cat. She has a calm and sweet personality. She favors a comfy spot by the window or a lap to curl up in her forever home. If you want to meet Allison, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Summer is a 3-year-old spayed terrier/Staffordshire mix. She loves to lay in laps, and would do best in a home without other dogs or cats as she loves attention. To meet Summer, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Espresso is a neutered 9-year-old Siamese mix. He is a 7-pound cat looking for a forever home, so don’t wait to come stop by.
If you would like to meet Espresso, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454