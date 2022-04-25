The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, April 25, 2022 2:10 pm

Correction

The Journal Gazette

Due to an editorial writer's errors, there were several inaccuracies in our April 24 editorial. Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy’s application has been pulled; however, the Indiana Charter School Board is still scheduled to meet on April 28 in Indianapolis. Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy is closed as its charter was revoked on Dec. 11, 2018. The story should have noted that the West Central-based Smith Academy for Excellence opened in the fall of 2012 and operates within the Fort Wayne Community Schools area. In using data from another news source, a graduation rate percentage was incorrectly attributed to Accel. The Journal Gazette regrets the errors.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  