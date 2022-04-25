State to hold COVID-19 vaccination, testing clinic in Auburn

The Indiana State Department of Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Duesenberg room of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic, the DeKalb County Health Department said in a statement.

It said appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211; walk-ins are also welcome.