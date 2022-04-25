Victims of fatal mobile-home fire identified

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of a mobile-home fire in which four children died last week on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

The four children were identified Monday. All of them died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, but the manner in which they died is being investigated, said Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the Allen County coroner.

The four children -- all siblings -- were identified as Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

The four children were found Thursday in the mobile home where they lived at 4705 Grassy Lane in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park off Dupont Road, near North Clinton and Tonkel roads.

Firefighters were called to the mobile home just before 8:30 a.m.

Four adults escaped the fire. They are Jessica Mann, 30; Audrey Kistler, 24; and Samuel R. Barnett, 17, all of Fort Wayne; and Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo.

The coroner's office said Mann is the children's mother. She was taken to Indianapolis on Thursday to receive treatment for burns suffered in the fire. Her condition was unavailable today.

The manager of Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, Sam Scanlon, confirmed last week Mann is sole owner of the mobile home.

The Allen County Fire Arson Specialty Team, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the county sheriff's department are investigating the fire.

