Fort Wayne gasoline prices rise in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia's energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens -- something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation's (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) continues to drain and Russia's war on Ukraine remains ongoing."