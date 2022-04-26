Correction

Due to an editorial writer's errors, there were several inaccuracies in the April 24 editorial. Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application has been pulled; however, the Indiana Charter School Board is still scheduled to meet on April 28 in Indianapolis. Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy is closed as its charter was revoked on Dec. 11, 2018. The editorial should have noted that the West Central-based Smith Academy for Excellence opened in the fall of 2012 and operates within the Fort Wayne Community Schools area. In using data from another news source, a graduation rate percentage was incorrectly attributed to Accel.