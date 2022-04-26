FWCS to spend $1.3 million to reduce unwanted particles from air in its buildings

Fort Wayne Community Schools is spending about $1.3 million to reduce unwanted particles -- dust, dander, smoke, viruses and bacteria -- from the air in its buildings.

The project is funded by federal COVID-19 dollars, but Facilities Director Darren Hess told the board Monday that the district's interest in the needlepoint bipolar ionization technology precedes the coronavirus pandemic.

FWCS also established the final, overall guaranteed maximum price for the expansion of Abbett Elementary School. The almost $3.5 million project is also supported by federal COVID-19 funds.

The district, which serves almost 30,000 students, was allocated about $156 million in coronavirus relief dollars. Facilities funded with this money include those that improve indoor air quality and those that reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, Hess told the board during a presentation last month.

