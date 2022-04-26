The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Ordinance to OK trash contract to be introduced tonight

ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

An ordinance approving a new contract awarding trash and recycling pickup to GFL Environmental will be formally introduced at tonight's Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

No vote is expected to be taken.

Council members will hear a presentation by company officials. Republican City Councilman Jason Arp will detail the financial aspects of the company and the trash deal.

The city's Board of Works awarded the bid to GFL last week, but the contract ordinance must also be passed by council.

 

