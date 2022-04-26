Stepmother pleads guilty to battery, neglect charges

The woman accused in the death of her 9-year-old stepson Elijah Thomas Ross on Dec. 18 has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

Under a plea agreement, Alesha L. Miller, 30, of Fort Wayne is to be sentenced to 30 years at a May 24 sentencing hearing.

Miller is accused of holding the boy down and beating him with a wooden paddle until he went limp, according to court documents.

The child's mother and Miller's wife, Jenna M. Miller, still faces four felonies related to the death and is scheduled for a May 17 trial.