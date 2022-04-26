Freeze warning set for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, saying frost and freeze conditions from subfreezing temperatures will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The weather service said people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, and should wrap, drain or allow outdoor water pipes to drip slowly.

An area including Mercer County, Ohio, was included in a frost advisory from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service said temperatures as low as 31 degrees there could result in frost that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.