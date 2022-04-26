Charter school decision a victory, but may be short lived

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board celebrated a victory Monday – the voluntary withdrawal of an application to establish a new charter school in Fort Wayne.

"I'm just so thrilled, like cloud nine kind of thrilled," said Maria Norman, board vice president. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. We did something, and it worked 'cause that's not always the case."

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy faced heavy opposition at a public hearing April 18 – 10 days before the Indiana Charter School Board was set to decide its fate. Its application was withdrawn days later.

FWCS board member Julie Hollingsworth said she is "so darn proud" to be part of this community. Teachers, retired educators, parents, community members, administrators, principals, the Fort Wayne Education Association president and FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel were among those who opposed what would have been "a bad deal for Fort Wayne," she said.

"I can't imagine too many communities that would almost spontaneously be able to put the kind of effort together that this community did on Monday night," Hollingsworth said.

Anne Duff, board president, commended board members for their hours of research, quipping some did 40 hours of research for three minutes of testimony.

"I'm so proud of all of you," Duff said.

Board member Steve Corona interrupted the celebration with a warning.

"The wolves will be back," he said. "It's real clear that members of the General Assembly like giving away our money to vouchers and charters."

Corona said he doubts the applicant expected the fierce resistance from FWCS teachers, board members and the superintendent.

"They filed sloppy paperwork, and we caught them at it," Corona said. "But they'll be back because they can smell the aroma of easy money."

