Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Johnathan Gick with the Jack Laurie Group chips away loose facade Tuesday afternoon while restoring pillars at Lakeside Park. Previous Next Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am Restoration work at Lakeside Park Restoration work at Lakeside Park Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories FWCS board OKs exec-level HR director Motorcyclist charged with OWI in crash City project to supply new jobs Retiring politician says $30,000 vanished Republicans face off for County Council Union officials tout satisfaction of working in trades Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education