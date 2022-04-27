Pompeo visit draws a few outside protesters

Although attendees at an Allen County GOP dinner cheered for Mike Pompeo after his speech, others gathered outside the Grand Wayne Center raised their voices in dissent.

The protesters seemed to be in distinct groups.

One of the largest included people carrying pictures of Pompeo, a former secretary of state, shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fort Wayne resident Jim Sack said that he organized the protest, but it wasn't an organized group protesting, just individuals.

He said they didn't like that Pompeo, in town to speak for the Republicans' Lincoln Day Dinner, had praised Putin after meeting him and before the invasion of Ukraine.

“This is all about Ukraine,” he said. “This is all about the support for Ukraine.”

Pompeo spoke against Putin in his speech Tuesday night and also in favor of the U.S. government supporting Ukraine military efforts.

The number of protesters outside the convention center increased to more than a dozen as about 600 attendees gathered inside.

The audience included several prominent Indiana Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Todd Rokita and members of the Indiana House and Senate.

Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, said people came from all over the state, including many local and statewide candidates for office.

One protester outside was apparently anti-abortion, carrying a piece of paper that appeared to represent an aborted fetus. He stood behind a large sandwich board sign that was positioned to face into the convention center. The sign included the phrase, “The right to murder people is not in the Constitution.”

His sign also had a website address, federalbeast.com. It led to a site that had anti-abortion rights rhetoric.

