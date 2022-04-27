Grant: FWCS to prioritize homeless students not living with parent

Fort Wayne Community Schools will prioritize students no longer living with a parent when spending $380,101 in federal novel coronavirus relief dollars earmarked for homeless students, officials said.

Known as unaccompanied youth, these students are typically teenagers and represent less than 10% of the 1,026 homeless FWCS students, said Christian Perez Mora, families in transition coordinator.

She said the deadline for spending the American Rescue Plan-Homeless Children and Youth funds is September 2023.

"Because the funds have a limited time before they can be used," she said, "we want to refer at least 100 students to this case manager and provide any of the wraparound services that they may need as a family."

Wraparound services are services beyond what students receive in school but support students and their families to improve health, wellness and stability, which in turn improves student attendance and ability to focus on academics, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. They are typically provided by community partners.

