Garrett man arrested on child-molestation charges

A 30-year-old Garrett man has been accused of sex-related offenses with several minor children, Indiana State Police said today.

In a statement, state police at Fort Wayne said Garrett police earlier this month began investigating a complaint that the man had engaged in sexual conduct with several minor girls under his care during a three-year period.

State police said detectives have gathered enough detailed information to establish probable cause for the man's arrest. He was being held in the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges of two counts of child molestation and one count each of sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction and child exploitation.

State police detectives were assisted by Auburn and Garrett police, the DeKalb County prosecutor's office and Department of Child Services, the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.