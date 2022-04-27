Scam artist strikes again

For a second consecutive week, Fort Wayne police are reporting an older person being tricked into giving a scam artist $10,000 in cash.

Officers said the suspect on Monday used the same ruse of posing as an employee of an attorney representing a relative of the older victim.

The scam included someone impersonating the victim's relative over the phone.

The victim lives in southwest Fort Wayne and said 646-741-8382 was the number dialed.

Detectives said they tried calling, but a recording instructed them to “leave a message." There was no owner or number identification associated with the recording.

The suspect is a Black man with a medium or muscular build, short hair and was wearing glasses, a black COVID mask and a white puffy coat.

Police said the person wore different clothes Monday, but there is no surveillance footage or photos of him this time.

Detectives said the victim was told to lie to the bank if questioned about the cash withdrawal by saying the money was for a home improvement project.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

The Fort Wayne Police Department offers these tips:

• The public should always beware of demands to pay in cash.

• Please verify the credentials of anyone requesting payment for a service.

• Never render payment at your home. If unsure, get more information before paying or, if possible, pay at the business that is providing service.